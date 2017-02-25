$25K report reveals Trenton clerk's office is 'out of control'

TRENTON -- The city is keeping secret the findings of an $25,000 investigation into a dispute between the deputy clerk and a councilwoman, but two council members say the report uncovered instances of intimidation, harassment and misconduct in the clerk's office. Last year, the city hired an outside law firm to conduct an independent investigation into complaints Deputy Clerk Cordelia Staton and Councilwoman-at-Large Phyllis Holly-Ward made about each other.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Trenton.