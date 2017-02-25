$25K report reveals Trenton clerk's office is 'out of control'
TRENTON -- The city is keeping secret the findings of an $25,000 investigation into a dispute between the deputy clerk and a councilwoman, but two council members say the report uncovered instances of intimidation, harassment and misconduct in the clerk's office. Last year, the city hired an outside law firm to conduct an independent investigation into complaints Deputy Clerk Cordelia Staton and Councilwoman-at-Large Phyllis Holly-Ward made about each other.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Trenton.
Add your comments below
Trenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Christie made a deal with Norcross and Sweeney
|Thu
|Kristie
|2
|Fire Chief in Ewing nj, Big C31 and DC 32
|Jan 18
|wiseazz
|1
|Bordentown Wawa finally? At old Saturn site? (Oct '13)
|Jan 4
|Phil Mitchell
|4
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm...
|Dec '16
|John Gold
|2
|Firearm-only bear hunt in New Jersey resumes
|Dec '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Fake Moon Landing Question (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Rag Doll
|32
|News Fire damages at least 9 homes in Trenton;...
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
Find what you want!
Search Trenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC