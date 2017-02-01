Voters don't love Christie or his plans to help addicts, poll finds

And although Christie's made fighting New Jersey's opioid epidemic a priority for his final year, a significant majority believe those with substance abuse issues should not rely on the government to help them get treatment. A just-released Fairleigh Dickinson University PublicMind poll findss only 18 percent of voters approve of his job performance, a number that is unchanged from last month and considerably lower than it was a year ago at this time, when it was at 31 percent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.