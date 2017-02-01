Trenton murder retrial ends in hung jury for second time
The 12-person jury deliberated for over a week, but could not come to a unanimous decision on whether Greene was guilty of gunning down Quaadir "Ace" Gurley, 24, at the Donnelly Homes in the summer of 2013. The jury returned several times over the past week to ask whether they could review more evidence, including early Tuesday, before Superior Court Judge Anthony Massi declared a mistrial in the case a short time later.
