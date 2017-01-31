Trenton Library brings street art inside
The Trenton Artist Workshop Association and the Trenton Free Public Library present the exhibition "Walls on Walls," opening with a reception on Thursday, February 23, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and continuing through Friday, April 7. "Walls on Walls" features new work inspired by street art: a contemporary and generally urban style rooted in ... (more)
