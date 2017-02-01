Feds track down teen charged with shooting at passing car

TRENTON -- Federal officers arrested a 19-year-old Trenton man Monday who's charged with shooting at a passing car on Walnut Avenue last year, Trenton police said. Brian T. Phelps, 19, is charged with aggravated assault, and related firearm charges for a Nov. 8, 2016 incident in which police say he opened fire at a passing vehicle at Walnut Avenue and Chambers Street.

