You did it. #NoBookDeal
Chris Christie fields questions at a wide-ranging news conference, March 3, 2016 at the Statehouse in Trenton, New Jersey. The corrupt deal that amounted to a trade of public money in the form of salary hikes for public employees already making six figures, for the private gain of Governor Christie fell apart Monday evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.
Add your comments below
Trenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm...
|Dec 12
|John Gold
|2
|Firearm-only bear hunt in New Jersey resumes
|Dec 6
|TerriB1
|1
|Fake Moon Landing Question (Mar '12)
|Nov 26
|Rag Doll
|32
|News Fire damages at least 9 homes in Trenton;...
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|Taxpayers are already paying the bill over NJ b... (May '15)
|Nov '16
|VT Hokies Fan
|22
|2nd Guatemalan man pleads guilty to illegally r...
|Nov '16
|tomin cali
|1
|Huckabee compares gay marriage to drug use, pol... (Apr '10)
|Oct '16
|Leaving your mama
|40
Find what you want!
Search Trenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC