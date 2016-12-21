Voters to decide whether to block NJ ...

Voters to decide whether to block NJ from balancing budget with polluters' money

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

New Jersey's crowded 2017 election ballot is already taking shape, as lawmakers voted Monday to propose amending the state constitution to block settlements or awards from environmental lawsuits from being used to balance the state budget. Seventy percent of lawmakers voted for the proposal, surprising even the plan's most ardent supporters by easily clearing the 60 percent hurdle needed to place questions on the ballot with a single vote by the Senate and Assembly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm... Dec 12 John Gold 2
News Firearm-only bear hunt in New Jersey resumes Dec 6 TerriB1 1
Fake Moon Landing Question (Mar '12) Nov 26 Rag Doll 32
News Fire damages at least 9 homes in Trenton;... Nov '16 openmind693 1
News Taxpayers are already paying the bill over NJ b... (May '15) Nov '16 VT Hokies Fan 22
News 2nd Guatemalan man pleads guilty to illegally r... Nov '16 tomin cali 1
News Huckabee compares gay marriage to drug use, pol... (Apr '10) Oct '16 Leaving your mama 40
See all Trenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trenton Forum Now

Trenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Trenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Trenton, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,625 • Total comments across all topics: 277,268,745

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC