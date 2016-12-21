Voters to decide whether to block NJ from balancing budget with polluters' money
New Jersey's crowded 2017 election ballot is already taking shape, as lawmakers voted Monday to propose amending the state constitution to block settlements or awards from environmental lawsuits from being used to balance the state budget. Seventy percent of lawmakers voted for the proposal, surprising even the plan's most ardent supporters by easily clearing the 60 percent hurdle needed to place questions on the ballot with a single vote by the Senate and Assembly.
