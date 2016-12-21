Trenton parolee who shot man faces new weapon charges
TRENTON -- A Trenton man paroled from prison in May after serving time for a 2012 shooting has been arrested on weapons charges. Bayshine Leary, 38, was taken into custody Monday night on the 300 block of Brinton Avenue by parole officers and Trenton police.
