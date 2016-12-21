Trenton man who tried to run from cops arrested with gun
Police say Street Crimes Unit detectives went to the 100 block of East Front Street around 3:45 p.m. on a report of shots fired. They were given a description of the suspect and told he was in the area of Kingsbury Apartments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Trenton.
Comments
Add your comments below
Trenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm...
|Dec 12
|John Gold
|2
|Firearm-only bear hunt in New Jersey resumes
|Dec 6
|TerriB1
|1
|Fake Moon Landing Question (Mar '12)
|Nov 26
|Rag Doll
|32
|News Fire damages at least 9 homes in Trenton;...
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|Taxpayers are already paying the bill over NJ b... (May '15)
|Nov '16
|VT Hokies Fan
|22
|2nd Guatemalan man pleads guilty to illegally r...
|Nov '16
|tomin cali
|1
|Huckabee compares gay marriage to drug use, pol... (Apr '10)
|Oct '16
|Leaving your mama
|40
Find what you want!
Search Trenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC