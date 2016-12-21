Trenton firefighters told to buckle up after fireman's fall from truck

TRENTON -- The Trenton firefighter who fell from Engine 9 on the way to fire call Monday was released from the hospital Wednesday, the department said Thursday. The firefighter, who has not been named, suffered several injuries, including a bloody head wound, when he flew out of the engine when the apparatus went around a curve at about at 1:30 p.m. on Parkside Avenue in the West Ward.

