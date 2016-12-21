Security guards assaulted 2 city residents at county office, suit says
TRENTON - Two city residents who said they were assaulted by security guards at the Mercer County Board of Social Services building two years ago have filed a lawsuit over the incident, according to court documents In the suit, which was filed earlier this month, Richard Hopson and Patricia Richardson claim the assault occurred at the board's building on 200 Woolverton St. in Trenton in December, 2014. The pair said they walked into the building for, "a legitimate business purpose," and were quickly attacked and beaten by security guards working there, the suit said.
