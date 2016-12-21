Rough Men - TTG
On this day in 1776, General Washington led his cold, ill fed and ill equipped army across the Delaware River to attack and decisively defeat the Hessian garrison at Trenton , New Jersey. It was a morning of bloody footprints in the snow and supreme audacity.
Read more at Sic Semper Tyrannis 2005.
