NJ's presidential electors to meet in Trenton
New Jersey's presidential electors to meet in Trenton New Jersey's 14 electors are set to formally select Democrat Hillary Clinton for president on Monday. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2i7OkIP Protesters gather outside of the Statehouse to voice their concerns over the 2016 election and the electoral process in Trenton, N.J., on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016.
