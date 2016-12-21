NJ giving out free cameras after home healthcare workers caught abusing patients
As the demand increases for home healthcare providers in New Jersey, so does the potential for abuse towards their patients. In order to limit this abuse, and give peace of mind to New Jersey families who've entrusted the care of their loved ones to someone else, the state has launched a program that provides residents with micro-surveillance cameras that can be easily hidden in the home.
