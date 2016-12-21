New Somerset County prosecutor confirmed by state

SOMERVILLE -- New Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson, who took office on March 6, replacing Geoffrey Soriano, was confirmed by the Senate Judiciary Committee and unanimously approved by the state Senate on Monday in Trenton. Robertson, who grew up in Bridgewater and graduated from Ridge High School in Bernards in 1995, will formally take the oath of office in January in the Ceremonial Room in the Historic Courthouse.

