Man who shot at Trenton police officer loses latest appeal
TRENTON -- A one-time Trenton gang member serving a prison sentence for shooting at a Trenton police officer in 2004 has lost his latest appeal. Terrance L. Travers, 38, on Tuesday lost an appeal in which he argued he should have received an evidentiary hearing in a 2013 bid for post-conviction relief, or PCR.
