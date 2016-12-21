Man shot in the leg in Trenton's West Ward
TRENTON -- A 24-year-old Trenton man was wounded in the leg on a West Ward street Tuesday afternoon, Trenton police said. Police received a call just before 2 p.m reporting shots fired in the area of General Greene Avenue and responding officers found a man with gunshot wound to his leg on the street, near Riverside Avenue, police said.
