Man critically wounded in Christmas Eve shooting
Police say officers responding to a shooting in the area of Route 130 and Lagorce Boulevard in Burlington Township at around 5:15 p.m. Saturday found the man with multiple gunshot wounds to his lower back, legs and jaw. He was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton, where he is listed in critical, but stable condition.
