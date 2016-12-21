Just how rough was Chris Christie's b...

Just how rough was Chris Christie's bad day in Trenton?

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: NJ.com

TRENTON -- Gov. Chris Christie suffered a rare set of defeats in the New Jersey Legislature this week as a bill that would have allowed him to profit from a book deal while in office was declared dead and another that would roll back legal notices in newspapers stalled in the state Assembly. Political experts say the governor's really bad Monday ranks high on his list of political setbacks in Trenton, suggesting it showed Republican Christie may be losing his once vise-like grip on GOP lawmakers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm... Dec 12 John Gold 2
News Firearm-only bear hunt in New Jersey resumes Dec 6 TerriB1 1
Fake Moon Landing Question (Mar '12) Nov 26 Rag Doll 32
News Fire damages at least 9 homes in Trenton;... Nov '16 openmind693 1
News Taxpayers are already paying the bill over NJ b... (May '15) Nov '16 VT Hokies Fan 22
News 2nd Guatemalan man pleads guilty to illegally r... Nov '16 tomin cali 1
News Huckabee compares gay marriage to drug use, pol... (Apr '10) Oct '16 Leaving your mama 40
See all Trenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trenton Forum Now

Trenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Trenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Trenton, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,776 • Total comments across all topics: 277,328,993

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC