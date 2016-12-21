Just how rough was Chris Christie's bad day in Trenton?

TRENTON -- Gov. Chris Christie suffered a rare set of defeats in the New Jersey Legislature this week as a bill that would have allowed him to profit from a book deal while in office was declared dead and another that would roll back legal notices in newspapers stalled in the state Assembly. Political experts say the governor's really bad Monday ranks high on his list of political setbacks in Trenton, suggesting it showed Republican Christie may be losing his once vise-like grip on GOP lawmakers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.