Huge solar project is a good start for N.J. | Editorial

In 2010, workers installed solar panels on the roofs of several buildings at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, enough to produce some 155,100 kilowatt hours of power. This week, in what many are hailing as the largest military solar energy installation in the Northeast , ground was broken for a project that ultimately will see 50,000 of the panels arrayed around the far-flung base.

