Hopes for a white Christmas in N.J. are melting away, again
Will this Christmas be a repeat of last Christmas, when it was warm enough to be outside in short sleeves? Heavy snow that fell in Hunterdon County on Dec. 20, 2009, stuck around long enough for the region to have a white Christmas that year. (Matt Rainey Most areas of the Garden State had their last white Christmas in 2009, thanks to a big snowstorm that hit the region on Dec. 19 and Dec. 20 that year, dumping as much as 2 feet of snow South Jersey and 10 inches or more in central and northern New Jersey .
