For struggling families, a bit of Christmas cheer

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP -- Joycelyn Browne couldn't help but smile when she clutched a large plastic bag filled with four Christmas gifts, one for each of her children. The gifts, donated by local residents and corporate workers, will be the only ones sitting under her Christmas tree this weekend, because the 38-year-old single mother--who works as a caregiver for the disabled--could not afford to buy any presents herself, she said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.