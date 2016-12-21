Final suspect in heroin dealing ring surrenders to police
TRENTON -- The final suspect in the major heroin dealing ring broken up by local and federal authorities earlier this month turned himself in at Trenton police headquarters Wednesday afternoon, officials said. Keith "Meech" Hunter, 24, was booked at about 2 p.m. Wednesday and later transferred to federal authorities and made an appearance in U.S. District Court Thursday morning and ordered to be held in pre-trial detention.
