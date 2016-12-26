Does Amici Milano pass the Trenton taste test?
Despite the change of hands of the last of Trenton's glory day Italian restaurants, former proprietor Jimmy Kamies and new owner Javier Moreno say patrons will notice no difference in the menu and the quality that have defined Amici Milano over the past several decades.
