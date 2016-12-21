Couple convicted of robbing Trenton man who was found unconscious
TRENTON - A Massachusetts couple accused of robbing a man who was found unconscious in a car two years ago have been convicted of all counts, according to Mercer County prosecutors. Last week a Mercer County jury found Andrea Dunbrack, 25, and Gabriel Rodriguez, 30, guilty of first degree robbery and gun charges for the June, 2014 incident.
