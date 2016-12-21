Alleged Camden rapist charged with 4 attacks in Trenton
TRENTON - A Willingboro man accused raping and beating a woman in Camden last month has been charged with four additional rapes in Trenton throughout the past year, Mercer County authorities aaid Wednesday. Andre Wesley, 30, is charged with attempted murder, multiple counts of aggravated sexual assault and related charges Tuesday for four aeparate attacks on women from March through November.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Trenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm...
|Dec 12
|John Gold
|2
|Firearm-only bear hunt in New Jersey resumes
|Dec 6
|TerriB1
|1
|Fake Moon Landing Question (Mar '12)
|Nov 26
|Rag Doll
|32
|News Fire damages at least 9 homes in Trenton;...
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|Taxpayers are already paying the bill over NJ b... (May '15)
|Nov '16
|VT Hokies Fan
|22
|2nd Guatemalan man pleads guilty to illegally r...
|Nov '16
|tomin cali
|1
|Huckabee compares gay marriage to drug use, pol... (Apr '10)
|Oct '16
|Leaving your mama
|40
Find what you want!
Search Trenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC