Accused killer captured on video before Trenton shooting, prosecutors say
TRENTON - A suspected killer who allegedly shot a Trenton man to death and evaded police for months was identified through surveillance footage and witness accounts, Mercer County prosecutors said Thursday. Freilyn Delacruz, 36, of Trenton, appeared in court for a hearing Thursday, during which a judge decided to maintain his bail at $750,000.
