a Five golden rings, four colly birds ...a Colly birds?

In "The Twelve Days of Christmas," one's true love bestows, among other things, a partridge, two turtle doves, three French hens, six geese, seven swans and four calling birds. The "calling" birds were originally "colly" birds, according to a blog post by Peter Armenti, the literature specialist for the Digital Reference Section at the Library of Congress.

