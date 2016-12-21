a Five golden rings, four colly birds ...a Colly birds?
In "The Twelve Days of Christmas," one's true love bestows, among other things, a partridge, two turtle doves, three French hens, six geese, seven swans and four calling birds. The "calling" birds were originally "colly" birds, according to a blog post by Peter Armenti, the literature specialist for the Digital Reference Section at the Library of Congress.
