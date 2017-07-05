5.8 earthquake hits near Helena, Montana

5.8 earthquake hits near Helena, Montana

Thousands of people reported feeling a 5.8 earthquake at 12:30 a.m. Thursday outside of Helena, Montana. A magnitude 5.8 earthquake erupted near Helena, Montana at 12:30 a.m. Mountain time on Thursday, according to the US Geological Survey.

