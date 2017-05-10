State of Montana v. Brandon Blue Thompson
COUNSEL OF RECORD: For Appellant: Chad Wright, Chief Appellate Defender, Moses Okeyo, Assistant Appellant Defender, Helena, Montana For Appellee: Timothy C. Fox, Montana Attorney General, Micheal S. Wellenstein, Assistant Attorney General, Helena, Montana Cory J. Swanson, Broadwater County Attorney, Townsend, Montana A 1 Brandon Thompson appeals the District Court's imposition of criminal defense fees and other costs in the written judgment against him on the grounds that they were not imposed in the oral pronouncement of the sentence or following a consideration of Thompson's ability to pay. We affirm.
