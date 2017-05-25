Man pleads not guilty accountability ...

Man pleads not guilty accountability to deputy's death

19 min ago Read more: KTVN Reno

A California man who reportedly talked about getting into a shootout with law enforcement officers has pleaded not guilty to more than two dozen felony charges including accountability to deliberate homicide in the May 16 shooting death of a Montana sheriff's deputy. The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports 61-year-old Lloyd Barrus was arraigned in District Court in Townsend Friday for charges stemming from the death of Broadwater County Deputy Mason Moore and a pursuit on Interstate 90 that ended in another shootout about 35 miles east of Missoula.

