Hundreds already planning to attend ceremony for Deputy Mason Moore
According to Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin, plans are well underway for Tuesday's memorial service for Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore. As of Sunday May 21st, there are 71 agencies from four states and nearly 500 personnel preparing to honor Deputy Moore and his family.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFBB.
Comments
Add your comments below
Townsend Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JonBenet Ramsey Case Solved! (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|19
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Vanilla Wolf
|72
|Why was Trick or treating prohibited in Townsend (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|threemiracles
|1
|Goose Bay Marina (Aug '13)
|Aug '13
|Dennis Sternhagen
|1
|Update (Sep '12)
|Sep '12
|lea ann
|1
|Debate: Immigration - Townsend, MT (Sep '12)
|Sep '12
|GUESSWHO
|3
|Debate: Obama-Economy - Townsend, MT (Sep '12)
|Sep '12
|Lea Ann
|1
Find what you want!
Search Townsend Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC