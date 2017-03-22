March 27 open house details Mussel Alert Plan and Local Boater Program
The Joint Mussel Response Implementation Team will host an open house at Montana WILD on March 27 to discuss the upcoming watercraft inspection season, new regulations, and local boater program certification.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Char-Koosta News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Townsend Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10)
|Mar 8
|Vanilla Wolf
|72
|Why was Trick or treating prohibited in Townsend (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|threemiracles
|1
|Goose Bay Marina (Aug '13)
|Aug '13
|Dennis Sternhagen
|1
|Update (Sep '12)
|Sep '12
|lea ann
|1
|Debate: Immigration - Townsend, MT (Sep '12)
|Sep '12
|GUESSWHO
|3
|Debate: Obama-Economy - Townsend, MT (Sep '12)
|Sep '12
|Lea Ann
|1
|Debate: Iowa GOP Debate - Townsend, MT (Aug '11)
|Aug '11
|S Madsen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Townsend Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC