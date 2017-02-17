Latest NorthWestern Energy bills causing confusion and worry for bill payers in central Montana
For more than 2,000 people living in central Montana, their February NorthWestern energy bills are causing concern and even anger. Some folks, like Jeneth Roberts and Jennifer Butcher of Townsend, said the cost of this month's bill tripled from recent months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFBB.
