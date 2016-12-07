Governor's AIS Rapid Response Team Co...

Governor's AIS Rapid Response Team Comes to Glasgow

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 7 Read more: Glasgow Courier

Governor Steve Bullock issued an executive order declaring a statewide natural resource emergency for Montana bodies of water, due to the detection of the larvae of invasive aquatic mussels at Tiber Reservoir and suspected detections at Canyon Ferry Reservoir and the Milk and Missouri rivers. The signing of the Executive Order triggers the deployment of an interagency rapid response team to respond to the emerging situation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Glasgow Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Townsend Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why was Trick or treating prohibited in Townsend (Oct '14) Oct '14 threemiracles 1
Goose Bay Marina (Aug '13) Aug '13 Dennis Sternhagen 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10) Apr '13 Guydude 66
Update (Sep '12) Sep '12 lea ann 1
Debate: Immigration - Townsend, MT (Sep '12) Sep '12 GUESSWHO 3
Debate: Obama-Economy - Townsend, MT (Sep '12) Sep '12 Lea Ann 1
Debate: Iowa GOP Debate - Townsend, MT (Aug '11) Aug '11 S Madsen 1
See all Townsend Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Townsend Forum Now

Townsend Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Townsend Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Townsend, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,885 • Total comments across all topics: 277,316,407

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC