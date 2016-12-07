Governor's AIS Rapid Response Team Comes to Glasgow
Governor Steve Bullock issued an executive order declaring a statewide natural resource emergency for Montana bodies of water, due to the detection of the larvae of invasive aquatic mussels at Tiber Reservoir and suspected detections at Canyon Ferry Reservoir and the Milk and Missouri rivers. The signing of the Executive Order triggers the deployment of an interagency rapid response team to respond to the emerging situation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Glasgow Courier.
Add your comments below
Townsend Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why was Trick or treating prohibited in Townsend (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|threemiracles
|1
|Goose Bay Marina (Aug '13)
|Aug '13
|Dennis Sternhagen
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10)
|Apr '13
|Guydude
|66
|Update (Sep '12)
|Sep '12
|lea ann
|1
|Debate: Immigration - Townsend, MT (Sep '12)
|Sep '12
|GUESSWHO
|3
|Debate: Obama-Economy - Townsend, MT (Sep '12)
|Sep '12
|Lea Ann
|1
|Debate: Iowa GOP Debate - Townsend, MT (Aug '11)
|Aug '11
|S Madsen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Townsend Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC