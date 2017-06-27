Pennsylvania Enacts 'Stolen Valor' Law, Penalizing Those Who Lie About Veteran Status
It's now a crime in Pennsylvania if you lie about your military service just to get certain benefits. Governor Tom Wolf signed into law the "Stolen Valor Act," which punishes those who try to receive money, benefits or other opportunities by impersonating a member of the military or someone who received a service medal.
