Police find two wanted men while searching for runaways
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda were searching for two runaway juveniles, when they came across two men wanted for an unrelated crime. PSP Towanda says two boys, ages 11 and 12, ran away from the Northeast Bradford School playground during recess Wednesday.
