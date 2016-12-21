Fatal Car Accident In Bradford County
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda confirm the woman that died was 37 year old Julie Neville of Little Meadows, PA. Bradford County Corner Tom Carman confirms to WENY News that Neville pulled into the path of a log truck at the intersection of Route 187 and 467 in Rome Township, and died from her injuries.
