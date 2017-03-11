Fatal crash near Laramie
A fatal crash near Laramie, Wyoming has resulted in the death of 22 year old Casper, Wyoming resident Nathan Pieper. The crash occurred on March 10th at 3:10 a.m. on the Interstate 80 westbound on-ramp from Grand Avenue near the east end of the Laramie city limits.
