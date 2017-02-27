Wyoming inmate Anderson dies at Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution
Ronald D. Anderson, a Wyoming inmate, died from a terminal illness on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington, Wyoming. Anderson was sentenced on May 4, 2016 by Campbell County District Court Judge Michael N. Deegan.
