Wyoming inmate Anderson dies at Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution

Feb 27, 2017 Read more: KGWN

Ronald D. Anderson, a Wyoming inmate, died from a terminal illness on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington, Wyoming. Anderson was sentenced on May 4, 2016 by Campbell County District Court Judge Michael N. Deegan.

