Wyoming inmate Pendleton dies in Torrington

Brandy Fay Pendleton, a Wyoming inmate, died from a terminal illness on Sunday, January 15, 2017 at the Banner Health Community Hospital in Torrington, Wyoming. Pendleton was sentenced on March 27, 2006 by Uinta County District Court Judge Dennis L. Sanderson.

