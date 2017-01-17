Wyoming inmate Monty Triplett dies wh...

Wyoming inmate Monty Triplett dies while in Torrington

Monday Dec 19 Read more: KGWN

Monty Triplett, an inmate at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution, died after a lengthy illness on Saturday, December 17, 2016 at the Banner Health Community Hospital in Torrington, Wyoming.

