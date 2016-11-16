UW President will hold listening sess...

UW President will hold listening sessions around Wyoming

Next Story Prev Story
Nov 16, 2016 Read more: KGWN

University of Wyoming President Laurie Nichols and other UW leaders will visit 10 communities across the state beginning Wednesday, Nov. 30, to solicit statewide input on a strategic plan to guide the university for the next five years. All Wyoming citizens are invited to participate in the strategic planning listening sessions with the president in Cody, Jackson, Torrington, Rock Springs, Riverton, Casper, Cheyenne, Laramie, Sheridan and Gillette.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Torrington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Holly Energy Partners, L.P. Announces Pricing o... Jul '16 ou812 1
News Wyoming Celebrates Tourism Week (May '13) May '16 Y Yeshet Gobena 3
News 'Revenant' author is a mystery man (Jan '16) Jan '16 Ritual Habitual 1
News "Project Prom" Helps Out High Schoolers (Mar '13) Sep '15 Sadan Humphlah 3
News Cheyenne VA Helps Celebrate Black History Month... (Feb '15) Apr '15 Henu 8
News Hardy Wins Wyoming Democratic Primary Election ... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Carlos Ramirez 1
child needs help (Jul '14) Jul '14 Kim 2
See all Torrington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Torrington Forum Now

Torrington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Torrington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Torrington, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,374 • Total comments across all topics: 277,310,500

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC