UW President will hold listening sessions around Wyoming
University of Wyoming President Laurie Nichols and other UW leaders will visit 10 communities across the state beginning Wednesday, Nov. 30, to solicit statewide input on a strategic plan to guide the university for the next five years. All Wyoming citizens are invited to participate in the strategic planning listening sessions with the president in Cody, Jackson, Torrington, Rock Springs, Riverton, Casper, Cheyenne, Laramie, Sheridan and Gillette.
