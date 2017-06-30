Wittmann Battenfeld USA wins Supplier...

Wittmann Battenfeld USA wins Supplier Excellence Award

Wednesday Jun 21

Wittmann Battenfeld Inc., the U.S. branch of Austrian plastics processing equipment maker Wittmann Group, has won filtration specialist and customer Mann+Hummel USA Inc.'s NAFTA 2016 Supplier Excellence Award for "Customer Service and Reliability." Left to right: Benjamin Piercy, Mann+Hummel; Tom Betts, Wittmann Battenfeld; Markus Klaus, Wittmann Battenfeld; Brad Roberts, Mann+Hummel; and Kurk Wilks, Mann+Hummel.

