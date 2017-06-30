Wittmann Battenfeld USA wins Supplier Excellence Award
Wittmann Battenfeld Inc., the U.S. branch of Austrian plastics processing equipment maker Wittmann Group, has won filtration specialist and customer Mann+Hummel USA Inc.'s NAFTA 2016 Supplier Excellence Award for "Customer Service and Reliability." Left to right: Benjamin Piercy, Mann+Hummel; Tom Betts, Wittmann Battenfeld; Markus Klaus, Wittmann Battenfeld; Brad Roberts, Mann+Hummel; and Kurk Wilks, Mann+Hummel.
