UConn Medical Students Bicycle Cross-...

UConn Medical Students Bicycle Cross-Country To Raise Awareness And Money For Nutritional Education

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 9 Read more: The Hartford Courant

Having just finished their first-year final exams, two UConn medical students are preparing to continue a cross-country bicycle tour that is a 12-year school tradition. Brett Lehner, 27, of Bethel, and Sonali Rodrigues, 24, of Shelton, are the 2017 "Coast to Coast for a Cause" team duo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Torrington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mental health care May '17 High Plains Drifter 5
News Support for $15 wage, family/medical leave May '17 Axelrod Jared Uly... 7
News MySpace `Predator' Gets 20-Year Prison Sentence... (Jul '07) Apr '17 Paul Kersey 14
Church Feb '17 WOW 2
take a look Feb '17 The News Reporter 2
News Chickens reported inside shed that caught fire ... Jan '17 Monkee 1
News Harriet Beecher Stowe Jan '17 dave 1
See all Torrington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Torrington Forum Now

Torrington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Torrington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Torrington, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,340 • Total comments across all topics: 281,902,190

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC