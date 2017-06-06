Torrington police arrest teen for sch...

Torrington police arrest teen for school threats on bathroom walls

Tuesday Jun 6 Read more: WTNH

Police are identifying the suspect as a Torrington High School 17-year-old male student, but they are not releasing his name. Torrington Police Department School Resource Officer David Cooper says he figured out the case through interviews and review of school surveillance footage.

