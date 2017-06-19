Some Cities, Towns Delaying Car Tax B...

Some Cities, Towns Delaying Car Tax Bills

Uncertainty is the main word being used in city and town offices across Connecticut as the state is expected to go without a budget when the fiscal year ends on June 30. The anxiousness is directly linked to how much cities and towns will assess their residents for car taxes to start the fiscal year. Car tax bills are normally sent out for July payments, but with the state's cap on car tax mill rates in limbo, Newington, Manchester and Torrington have already told their residents the municipalities are going to wait to send them until the state has a budget.

