Planned Parenthood to offer free HIV testing
June 27 is National HIV Testing Day and Planned Parenthood of Southern New England will offer free rapid HIV testing services at select health centers in Connecticut, including those in Bridgeport, Danbury, Stamford, New Haven and Torrington. Rapid HIV tests are quick and simple and can provide results in as fast as 20 minutes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Torrington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mental health care
|May '17
|High Plains Drifter
|5
|Support for $15 wage, family/medical leave
|May '17
|Axelrod Jared Uly...
|7
|MySpace `Predator' Gets 20-Year Prison Sentence... (Jul '07)
|Apr '17
|Paul Kersey
|14
|Church
|Feb '17
|WOW
|2
|take a look
|Feb '17
|The News Reporter
|2
|Chickens reported inside shed that caught fire ...
|Jan '17
|Monkee
|1
|Harriet Beecher Stowe
|Jan '17
|dave
|1
Find what you want!
Search Torrington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC