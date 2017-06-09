Aetna leaves, Amazon comes. Whata s going on with job creation in Connecticut?
The deal to bring Amazon to North Haven involves up to $25 million in tax incentives to create 1,800 jobs. The news that Amazon will construct a third facility in Connecticut will bring their workforce here to nearly 4,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Comments
Add your comments below
Torrington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mental health care
|May '17
|High Plains Drifter
|5
|Support for $15 wage, family/medical leave
|May '17
|Axelrod Jared Uly...
|7
|MySpace `Predator' Gets 20-Year Prison Sentence... (Jul '07)
|Apr '17
|Paul Kersey
|14
|Church
|Feb '17
|WOW
|2
|take a look
|Feb '17
|The News Reporter
|2
|Chickens reported inside shed that caught fire ...
|Jan '17
|Monkee
|1
|Harriet Beecher Stowe
|Jan '17
|dave
|1
Find what you want!
Search Torrington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC