Torrington man arrested on charge of ...

Torrington man arrested on charge of murdering his wife

Wednesday May 3 Read more: WTNH

Torrington Police Detectives arrested 70-year-old Daniel Gervais on murder and tampering with evidence charges Wednesday after he allegedly murdered his wife, Phyllis Gervais in April. On April 22, officers responded to 63 Cider Mill Crossing after receiving a 911 call from Daniel reporting that his wife, Phyllis had fallen and was dead.

